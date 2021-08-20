Angelina Jolie Joins Instagram: See Her Moving First Post

Watch : Angelina Jolie Donates $1 Million Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Angelina Jolie has officially joined Instagram.

In her debut Aug. 20 post, the 46-year-old actress shared a letter she'd received from a teenage girl in Afghanistan.

"Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely," the Oscar winner wrote to her new 1.5 million followers. "So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights."

In the letter, the teen detailed her fears amid the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

"We all had rights, we was [sic] able to defend our rights freely but when they came, we are all afraid of them, and we think all our dreams are gone," she wrote. "We think our rights have been violated. We can not go out. Studying and working is too far away. Some people say they Talibans change, but I do not think so because they have a very bad past."

At the end of the letter, the young woman wrote, "We are imprisoned again."