Keeping Up With Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Unbreakable Bond Through the Years

Watch : Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

In Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship, family is forever. Bible!

On Friday, Aug. 20, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that the pair was expecting their second child together, but the news may not have been the biggest surprise for those close to the duo. As an insider previously explained to E! News, "Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently. She would love to have another baby with Travis. She feels like she was truly meant to be a mother."

While both parties aren't publicly confirming any news just yet, it's another sign that Stormi Webster's parents are committed to each other, even if their relationship isn't exactly ordinary.

The love story began in April 2017 when the pair sparked romance rumors after hanging out at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif. A date night at the Houston Rockets NBA game soon after confirmed these two were more than just friends.

In September of that year, reports surfaced claiming the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was pregnant and expecting her first child with Travis. In February 2018, they welcomed daughter Stormi.