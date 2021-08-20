BREAKING

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
Keeping Up With Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Unbreakable Bond Through the Years

After news broke that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were expecting a second child, E! News decided to look back on how far the couple has come while under the spotlight.

In Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship, family is forever. Bible! 

On Friday, Aug. 20, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that the pair was expecting their second child together, but the news may not have been the biggest surprise for those close to the duo. As an insider previously explained to E! News, "Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently. She would love to have another baby with Travis. She feels like she was truly meant to be a mother."

While both parties aren't publicly confirming any news just yet, it's another sign that Stormi Webster's parents are committed to each other, even if their relationship isn't exactly ordinary.

The love story began in April 2017 when the pair sparked romance rumors after hanging out at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif. A date night at the Houston Rockets NBA game soon after confirmed these two were more than just friends.

In September of that year, reports surfaced claiming the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was pregnant and expecting her first child with Travis. In February 2018, they welcomed daughter Stormi.

How Kylie Jenner Hid Her Second Pregnancy

Although the duo would enjoy unforgettable vacations, lavish gifts and even appearances at major events like the MET Gala, Travis and Kylie started to grow distant in October 2019.

Although they had a great co-parenting relationship throughout the pandemic, it wasn't until June 2021 when the two attended a charity event where they couldn't hide their affection for one another. "Kylie and Travis are very happy and acting like a couple again," a source told E! News. "They hold hands and are affectionate. They aren't shy about showing their love for another. They support each other and are a constant in each other's lives."

So, just how much has this couple been through? Take a trip down memory lane and keep up with a little help from their romance rewind

Bob Levey/Getty Images
April 26, 2017

Jenner and Scott are spotted attending a Houston Rockets game together after sparking romance rumors at Coachella. "They were together a bunch at Coachella. It's a fling right now," a source told E! News this past spring. "It hasn't developed into anything yet but they are feeling each other for sure." 

That same week, the duo was also spotted together at a mall in Houston. "They were holding hands and they were definitely all over each other," an eyewitness told E! News.

Patriot Pics/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
April 29, 2017

Jenner and Scott show PDA while in Boston where he had shows. An eyewitness told E! News at the time that the two were spotted talking, dancing together and kissing inside the venue, adding, "They looked really into each other."

Gotham/GC Images
April 30, 2017

Jenner steps out in New York City to celebrate Scott's 25th birthday.

INSTARimages.com
May 8, 2017

The couple is spotted on a Miami getaway together.

GAMR / BACKGRID
May 31, 2017

Jenner and Scott are spotted having an outdoor makeout session. According to a source, Jenner was saying goodbye to Scott before he left town.

Snapchat; Instagram; Getty Images
June 13, 2017

The couple debut matching butterfly tattoos on Snapchat.

BACKGRID
August 10, 2017

Jenner celebrates her 20th birthday and receives a diamond butterfly necklace from Scott.

IXOLA/BACKGRID
September 22, 2017

Reports claim Jenner is pregnant and reportedly expecting her first child with Scott. She is photographed a week prior to the reports in baggy clothing while out with her friend Harry Hudson.

Instagram
February 4, 2018

Jenner shares her pregnancy journey with the world just days after she and Scott quietly welcomed baby girl, Stormi Webster.

Instagram
April 29, 2018

Jenner rents out Six Flags theme park for Scott's 26th birthday. The amusement park bash was complete with an Astroworld-themed cake topped with roller coaster riders made to look like Scott, Jenner and baby Stormi.

Instagram
May 1, 2018

Jenner and Scott jet off for a family vacation as a continued celebration of Scott's 26th birthday. The couple spent time cuddled up on a yacht, enjoying the beautiful beaches of the Bahamas alongside then 3-month-old daughter Stormi.

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
May 7, 2018

Jenner and Scott stun at the 2018 Met Gala. The public appearance was Jenner's first since giving birth to Stormi in February and Scott's first red carpet appearance with his girlfriend by his side.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
June 21, 2018

Jenner and Scott step out together for Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris. The couple brought daughter Stormi along with them as well as Jenner's former BFF Jordyn Woods as they enjoyed the sights in France.

Snapchat
August 3, 2018

Jenner supports Scott at the release party for his third studio album, Astroworld. The couple celebrated Scott's new music at the carnival-themed bash at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Instagram
October 24, 2018

Jenner and Scott get prepped for Halloween with baby Stormi at a pumpkin patch near L.A. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
November 18, 2018

Jenner shares this heartwarming shot of Scott kissing Stormi's cheek before his Astroworld Festival debuts in Houston. "only the people around you really know how hard you work. i love to watch you make all your dreams come true. your first festival. we're so proud of you. we love you," Jenner captions the sweet photo. 

GAMR / BACKGRID
December 31, 2018

Jenner and Scott step out in West Hollywood together on New Year's Eve. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
February 3, 2019

Jenner shares a cuddly snapshot of her and Scott to IG with the caption, "baby #2?"

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
February 10, 2019

Jenner and Scott stun on the 2019 Grammy Awards' red carpet. 

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
April 4, 2019

Jenner posts a super sultry photo series with Scott to her Instagram account, captioning it "baecation."

Instagram
April 25, 2019

Kylie and Travis celebrate the release of Avengers: Endgame with a family photo shoot. "oh you didn't catch iron flame and captain lip kit in the credits? sucks 4 you," she posted.

Instagram
April 30, 2019

The tight-knit trio coordinate their ensembles for an impromptu photo shoot.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
May 6, 2019

The lovebirds attend their second annual Met Gala together.

Instagram
July 21, 2019

"partners in crime 4 evaaa," Kylie writes on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
August 15, 2019

Kylie rings in her 22nd birthday with a lavish vacation overseas. Travis gifts her a custom-made, diamond-encrusted chain pendant by Eliantte bearing the Kylie Cosmetics lips logo.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
August 27, 2019

Kylie and Travis' toddler makes her red carpet debut at the premiere of the rapper's Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly

Netflix
August 28, 2019

Look Mom I Can Fly paints an intimate portrait of life at home for Travis and his two leading ladies. 

Instagram
September 19, 2019

Kylie seemingly shuts down rumors of trouble brewing in their relationship by posting a sweet family photo. 

Instagram / Travis Scott
October 2019: "Taking Space Apart"

"Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart," a source shares with E! News in October 2019. "It's not a firm split. They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month."

The two remain friends and continue to spend time together as they co-parent their daughter, Stormi Webster. In November 2019, Kylie flies to Houston to support Travis at his Astroworld music festival.

Kylie Jenner / Instagram
June 2020: Father's Day and Co-Parenting

Kylie and Travis continue to spend time together and co-parent their daughter Stormi Webster amid the coronavirus pandemic. In June 2020, the adults were photographed out at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, Calif. About a week later, on Father's Day, Kylie shared on her Instagram Story a photo of Travis holding their child, writing, "Happy father's day @travisscott...the best daddy to our daughter."

photos
View More Photos From Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Romance Rewind

