All the Ways Kylie Jenner Hinted at Her Second Pregnancy

Watch : Kylie Jenner Baby No. 2: All the Pregnancy Clues!

Stormi Webster is about to be a big sister!

The three-year-old's parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together in 2021, E! News has confirmed. While the surprise baby news may come as a shock to some, Kylie and Travis have been leaving us clues all along as eagle-eyed fans have pointed out during her secret pregnancy.

The exes first sparked rekindled romance rumors after a steamy photoshoot in October 2020 and receiving special matching butterfly tattoos soon thereafter. An insider told E! News in February 2021 that the rapper and beauty mogul were open to getting back together, and despite not being in a relationship, were "still madly in love."

It seems that love has blossomed into something more for the co-parents as eagle-eyed fans noticed clues that Kylie might be expecting again as early as April 2021. Instagram followers believed Kylie was covering her belly in photos, and called out her not taking a tequila shot while filming the KUWTK reunion.