All the Ways Kylie Jenner Hinted at Her Second Pregnancy

Stormi Webster is about to be a big sister!
The three-year-old's parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together in 2021, E! News has confirmed. While the surprise baby news may come as a shock to some, Kylie and Travis have been leaving us clues all along as eagle-eyed fans have pointed out during her secret pregnancy.
The exes first sparked rekindled romance rumors after a steamy photoshoot in October 2020 and receiving special matching butterfly tattoos soon thereafter. An insider told E! News in February 2021 that the rapper and beauty mogul were open to getting back together, and despite not being in a relationship, were "still madly in love."
It seems that love has blossomed into something more for the co-parents as eagle-eyed fans noticed clues that Kylie might be expecting again as early as April 2021. Instagram followers believed Kylie was covering her belly in photos, and called out her not taking a tequila shot while filming the KUWTK reunion.
Kylie and boyfriend Travis have been spending more time together in recent months, with Kylie flying across the country for date nights with the "Goosebumps" rapper, family trips with Stormi and accompanying Travis to a Parsons School of Design gala in June 2021.
Kylie later threw her baby daddy an over-the-top Father's Day party. "One day isn't enough to honor the dad you are. We are so blessed to have you," Kylie captioned on June 20.
The 23-year-old's sexy bikini pics also show no signs of a growing belly. Yet, fans are skeptical of the original time stamps for certain steamy snapshots.
Check out all the clues we spotted about Kylie's undercover pregnancy below.