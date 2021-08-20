Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

Watch : Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

Big sister Stormi Webster has a nice ring to it.

Yes, you read that right: Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child, multiple sources confirm to E! News. It's an exciting announcement the on again, off again duo have been hoping for since welcoming Stormi in February 2018.

"Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently," an insider told E! News back in May 2019. "She would love to have another baby with Travis. She feels like she was truly meant to be a mother."

However, plans changed and by the end of 2019, Kylie, 23, and Travis, 29, decided to press pause on their relationship. "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi‼️" the beauty mogul tweeted in October 2019. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Although they briefly went their separate ways, the duo remained united as co-parents and, over time, found their way back to each other romantically.