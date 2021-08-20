Sha'Carri Richardson Has the Best Response to Critics as She Prepares for Comeback

Watch : Sha'Carri Richardson Speaks Out After Testing Positive for Marijuana

Sha'Carri Richardson is leaving her critics in the dust as she gets ready to make her comeback on the track after losing the chance to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to a failed drug test.

The 21-year-old sprinter is set to compete in the 100- and 200-meter events at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, Aug. 21. It takes place in Eugene, Oregon, where she tested positive for THC, the main psychoactive constituent of marijuana, at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field trials on Jun 19, the day she won the women's 100-meter final. Following the announcement of her test results on July 2, Richardson was suspended for a month and denied a spot on the U.S. 4x100-meter relay team at the Olympics, on which she was previously expected to win gold. She was also mocked and bullied online and continues to be.

"I wish the people that talk mess about me was cute at least," Richardson tweeted on Thursday, Aug. 19, adding a laughing emoji.