Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann Reveals Where His Relationship Stands With Becca Kufrin

Is Blake Horstmann the one that got away from Becca Kufrin?
It's a question some fans in Bachelor Nation asked themselves after ABC's former Bachelorette decided to break up with Garrett Yrigoyen in August 2020 after two years together.
This summer, Becca is set to appear on Bachelor in Paradise, where she will meet a new set of eligible men. One guy who is keeping his eyes on the beaches of Mexico is Blake.
"It's going to be interesting," he shared on the Aug. 20 podcast episode of Reality Life with Kate Casey. "So, you know, we did kind of chat here and there. And we were back in touch within the last like six months. And it kind of came down to if she was going to Paradise or not, you know?"
Back in 2018, fans first watched Becca and Blake meet during season 14 of The Bachelorette. In the season finale, Becca ultimately give her final rose to Garrett, leaving Blake single.
When asked by host Kate Casey if he would be open to reconnecting with Becca, Blake didn't appear opposed to the idea.
"I always thought they'd never break up. So, like, I completely put her out of my head," he explained. "It was never something like a 'when they break up' because I never thought they would. When they did, it was like this weird thing of like, well, I wonder if there's anything still there?"
The DJ added, "I would be willing to talk, of course. But we'll see how Paradise works out because she's going to Paradise. And I don't know. You know that that show can change you and those producers get a hold of you. The show doesn't like me. The show doesn't want to see us together."
Although fans will have to wait and see if these two cross again, some members of Bachelor Nation support Blake becoming the new Bachelor.
While celebrating National Rum Day with RumHaven on Aug. 16, Bachelor in Paradise power couple Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour sent their support to Blake.
"Blake would be great," Dylan explained to E! News when predicting the new lead. "He's a funny guy. We're boys now. We're in a group chat to text. He's funny. He wants to be in a relationship."
Hannah added, "I feel like he went through quite a bit on that show, so I guess the ball would be in his court if he wanted to do it again."