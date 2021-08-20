Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann Reveals Where His Relationship Stands With Becca Kufrin

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 Premiere's Biggest Moments

Is Blake Horstmann the one that got away from Becca Kufrin?

It's a question some fans in Bachelor Nation asked themselves after ABC's former Bachelorette decided to break up with Garrett Yrigoyen in August 2020 after two years together.

This summer, Becca is set to appear on Bachelor in Paradise, where she will meet a new set of eligible men. One guy who is keeping his eyes on the beaches of Mexico is Blake.

"It's going to be interesting," he shared on the Aug. 20 podcast episode of Reality Life with Kate Casey. "So, you know, we did kind of chat here and there. And we were back in touch within the last like six months. And it kind of came down to if she was going to Paradise or not, you know?"

Back in 2018, fans first watched Becca and Blake meet during season 14 of The Bachelorette. In the season finale, Becca ultimately give her final rose to Garrett, leaving Blake single.