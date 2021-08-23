BREAKING

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
From Ride Along to Jumanji, Relive Celebrity Game Face Host Kevin Hart's Best Roles

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 23, 2021 2:00 PMTags
Watch: Kevin Hart Returns on New Season of "Celebrity Game Face"

Thanks to Kevin Hart, we have been laughing nonstop for 20 years. 

Hart made his big screen debut playing a fictionalized version of himself (Kevin "Heart") in TV movie North Hollywood back in 2001, and his career has only skyrocketed since with hit after hit.

From Hart-felt performances like in The Upside to his scene-stealing comedic timing in The Wedding Ringer and Get Hard, it makes sense why so many of Hart's films have become franchises. The Jumanji reboot landed two installments, while Ride Along 3 opposite Ice Cube is already in the works. Even an animated Hart in The Secret Life of Pets warranted a sequel! 

But, the Celebrity Game Face host isn't always about the laughs: the multi-hyphenate talent has used his stardom for the better. Hart exclusively shared on E! News' Daily Pop that his 2021 Netflix film Fatherhood had a special meaning to him as a dad of four

"There's been a stereotypical attachment to what a Black father is, especially when talking about the big screen," Hart explained on July 18. "It's not on drugs, it's not going to jail or just getting out of jail, or a deadbeat. This is a film that shows a Black father in a positive light."

photos
Funniest Celeb Game Face Moments Ever

And of course, even two decades after North Hollywood, Hart still loves to make fun of himself with new self-deprecating comedy series Die Hart

The Hart to Heart Peacock talk show host is also a master at pranking his A-list pals. It's no wonder Hart's celebrity friends are joining him for Celeb Game Face season 2, premiering on Thursday, Aug. 31. 

Relive Hart's most beloved roles below before the Celeb Game Face premiere next week!

Universal Pictures
Along Came Polly, 2004

That's Hart as the cameraman following Philip Seymour Hoffman's hilariously delusional former child star in the Ben Stiller-Jennifer Aniston comedy.

Bruce Talamon/Mgm/Turbo Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
Soul Plane, 2004

In one of his first lead roles, Hart plays Nashawn, a man who has a bad experience at a traditional airline and decides to start his own—the perfect starring vehicle for Hart's big personality.

Universal Pictures
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005

Hart plays a hilariously irritated Smart Tech customer in Judd Apatow's feature directorial debut.

Warner Bros./ZUMA Press
Fool's Gold, 2008

Hart plays a treasure-hunting gangster named Biggs Bunny in this action-packed film starring Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson. 

Dimension Films/Kobal/Shutterstock
Superhero Movie, 2008

Hart buddies up with Drake Bell in this comedy that spoofs the superhero genre.

Screen Gems/Kobal/Shutterstock
Not Easily Broken, 2009

Hart adds some comic relief as Morris Chestnut's friend Tree in this intense marital drama.

YouTube/Hat Trick Productions
Kröd Mändoon and the Flaming Sword of Fire, 2009

In case you missed this one, Hart plays Zezelryck, a young warlock who makes potions and is part of a ragtag group of freedom fighters in this British TV series.

Universal Pictures
Little Fockers, 2010

Greg Focker isn't the only male nurse in the second sequel to Meet the Parents.

YouTube/Up To Parr Productions
Something Like a Business, 2010

Hart plays Jojo, an aspiring pimp in Washington, D.C., who has to go up against other escort services in a comedic competition. 

Image Entertainment
35 and Ticking, 2011

Hart plays Clevon, a socially awkward 35-year-old who can't seem to find a girlfriend. 

Thousand Miles Entertainment
Let Go, 2011

Hart plays Kris, an ex-convict with a parole officer who is trying to help him integrate back into normal life. 

Screen Gems/Kobal/Shutterstock
Think Like a Man, 2012

Hart plays Cedric, a bachelor who is looking for love in this hit comedy based on Family Feud host Steve Harvey's book Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
Grudge Match, 2013

Hart plays Dante Slate Jr., a fast-talking boxing promoter, opposite Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone's comebacking fighters.

Screen Gems
Think Like a Man Too, 2014

In this sensational sequel, Hart plays lead character Cedric, a best man who is throwing his friend a bachelor party in Las Vegas. Things get out of control and the bachelor and bachelorette parties embark on a wild adventure that will leave you laughing. 

Cube Vision/Kobal/Shutterstock
Ride Along, 2014

Hart plays Ben Barber, a cop who is in love with the sister of an intimidating detective (Ice Cube), who decides to test Ben's mettle by inviting him on a ride-along that quickly turns complicated.

Screen Gems/Kobal/Shutterstock
About Last Night, 2014

Hart's Bernie tries to help set his friend up as his own relationship falls apart in this ensemble romantic comedy. 

Gary Sanchez Prods/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
Get Hard, 2015

Will Ferrell's hedge fund manager James assumes Hart's Darnell, who washes cars in his fancy corporate office building, is an ex-con who can teach him about prison after he's wrongfully convicted of fraud and embezzlement. Darnell has of course never been to prison, but he hilariously does his best.

Matt Kennedy/Miramax/Screen Gems/Lstar Capital/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Wedding Ringer, 2015

Jimmy Callahan is a professional "best man" who is hired by co-star Josh Gad to step up in this wedding comedy. 

Quantrell D Colbert/Universal/Cube Vision/Will Packer Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
Ride Along 2, 2016

Ben reunites with Ice Cube's James to get the drop on a crime lord played by Benjamin Bratt.

New Line Cinema/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
Central Intelligence, 2016

Hart plays an accountant who is approached by an old high school friend turned CIA agent (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) who needs his help with numbers for a mission. 

Universal Pictures/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS
The Secret Life of Pets, 2016

Hart voices Snowball, a not-so-sweet bunny who liberates abandoned pets and plots to retaliate against all pet-owners in this animated summer flick.

Shutterstock
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, 2017

Kevin plays the grown-up avatar version of a teenager trapped in a tropical adventure board game called Jumanji. Jack Black, Nick Jonas and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson co-star.

David Lee/STX/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Upside, 2017

Kevin stars in the 2017 remake of famed French film The Intouchables about a wealthy man confined to a wheelchair, played by Bryan Cranston, who befriends a former criminal hired to be his personal assistant and nurse.

Shutterstock
Night School, 2018

Tiffany Haddish stars opposite Kevin in the hilarious romantic comedy about finishing a GED in night school.

Illumination/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Secret Life of Pets 2, 2019

Kevin resumes his voice-over role as bad bunny Snowball in the animated pet-friendly sequel. 

Frank Masi/Columbia/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock
Jumanji: The Next Level, 2019

The sequel to the 2017 hit landed Kevin in a new game of life and death as the avatars trek through dangerous terrain ranging from snowy peaks to sand-covered deserts.

Quibi/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Wire
Die Hart, 2020

Kevin plays a fictional version of himself trying to land an action-movie acting role of a lifetime in the hilarious TV series, also starring John Travolta. 

Netflix/Moviestore/Shutterstock
Fatherhood, 2021

Kevin produced and starred in the Netflix film, centered on a widowed single dad who struggles to raise his young daughter alone. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground, released the film. 

