From Ride Along to Jumanji, Relive Celebrity Game Face Host Kevin Hart's Best Roles

Watch : Kevin Hart Returns on New Season of "Celebrity Game Face"

Thanks to Kevin Hart, we have been laughing nonstop for 20 years.

Hart made his big screen debut playing a fictionalized version of himself (Kevin "Heart") in TV movie North Hollywood back in 2001, and his career has only skyrocketed since with hit after hit.

From Hart-felt performances like in The Upside to his scene-stealing comedic timing in The Wedding Ringer and Get Hard, it makes sense why so many of Hart's films have become franchises. The Jumanji reboot landed two installments, while Ride Along 3 opposite Ice Cube is already in the works. Even an animated Hart in The Secret Life of Pets warranted a sequel!

But, the Celebrity Game Face host isn't always about the laughs: the multi-hyphenate talent has used his stardom for the better. Hart exclusively shared on E! News' Daily Pop that his 2021 Netflix film Fatherhood had a special meaning to him as a dad of four.

"There's been a stereotypical attachment to what a Black father is, especially when talking about the big screen," Hart explained on July 18. "It's not on drugs, it's not going to jail or just getting out of jail, or a deadbeat. This is a film that shows a Black father in a positive light."