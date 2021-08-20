How Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Resolve Their “Worst Little Arguments”

MEGA

In June, the "In My Blood" musician also talked about the ups and downs of his relationship while appearing on the Man Enough podcast.

"I raised my voice at her," he recalled of an argument with Camila. "And she was like, ‘I don't like it when you raise your voice. Why did you raise your voice?' And I got so defensive."

"I was like, ‘I wasn't raising my voice at you!'," he continued, explaining, "And I did raise my voice at her. And I felt her shrink and I felt me grow and I was like, ‘Oh god, this is the worst.' I'm so terrified of being evil. I'm so scared to be bad. I don't want to be bad."