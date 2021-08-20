Suni Lee Celebrates Olympic Medals With New Tattoo

Watch : Why Gymnast Suni Lee Is a Relatable Olympic Icon

Sunisa "Suni" Lee "did a thingggg."

And she's not just referring to her incredible performance at the 2020 Olympics. After taking home three medals, the 18-year-old gymnast got a tattoo to remember her time at the Tokyo Games. Lee debuted her new ink, which features the five Olympic rings, on Instagram Thursday, Aug. 19.

Lee won a gold medal in the individual all-around event, a bronze in the uneven bars competition and a silver during the team final with Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum.

During an interview with People, Chiles and McCallum were asked if any of the team members would celebrate by getting the Olympic rings tattooed on their body, as is tradition for some athletes.

"I think all of us," Chiles replied. "All of us. Yeah, I think we are all. Except for Simone, because she already has one."

Biles got a tattoo of the Olympic rings on her arm following the 2016 Rio Games.