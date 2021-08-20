See the Photos of Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Cozy NYC Outing

Watch : Zoe Kravitz Holds Channing Tatum Close During NYC Outing

This isn't a big little lie: Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are spending time together—and we have the pictures to prove that it happened.

The Magic Mike actor and the Divergent star were spotted getting close during an outing in New York City on Wednesday, Aug. 18. In one photo obtained by E! News, Kravitz, 32, can be seen holding onto Tatum, 41, while riding on the back of his bicycle. Another snap shows the duo sharing a laugh together in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood.

According to an insider, their bond is coasting along somewhere between pals and something more. Having connected while working together on Kravitz's directorial film debut, Pussy Island. "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun," the source told E! News. "They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."

In fact, Kravitz already appears to be having a major impact on Tatum's life, starting with his footwear. "When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it," Tatum, who plays a tech billionaire in Kravitz's film, recently told Deadline of her fashion advice. "She completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore."