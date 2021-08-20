BREAKING

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
Watch Key Make a Mind-Blowing Confession on Love in Paradise

Are they done for good? Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story star Key makes a shocking revelation while confronting longtime love Mark about relocating to be together.

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 20, 2021 5:00 PMTags
The end of the road. 

A shocking sneak peek at Sunday's Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story, airing Aug. 22, captures the moment when Key realizes Mark might not be the one for her. The duo first met a decade prior in Bocas del Toro, Panama, and while Mark supported Key through her drug addiction, he now hopes she will move to Huntington Beach, Calif. to start their future together. 

"What do you want to do with us?" Mark asks Key in the exclusive preview clip. 

Key opens up, "I don't think possible the idea to move to California. I can't do it. I am happy here. I am relaxed here." 

While Mark is more than a "little surprised," he admits that he was hoping Key would change her mind. But, Key has a bombshell revelation. 

"I don't know if I'm in love with you for a move to California," the fitness instructor states, as Mark accuses her of being "cold." 

"I'm sorry," Key continues. "I'm very sincere with you." 

Meet the Couples From 90 Day Fiancé Spin-Off Love in Paradise: The Caribbean

During a confessional, Key speaks more freely about what's missing between her and Mark.

"I realize that I have a lot of love for Mark, but I'm not in love with Mark," she reveals. "I think it's too soon to move to California. I'm not going to move to the United States if I'm not sure, because it's not going to be good for me or for him. I don't want to hurt his feelings but I have to be true to myself."

TLC

Is this their final goodbye?

Watch the heartbreaking clip above to see why Key thinks this is the last time they'll be together. 

Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story airs Sundays on Discovery+. 

