Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
Here's What Surprised David Spade Most About Hosting Bachelor in Paradise

Comedian David Spade dished on joining the "well-oiled machine" of Bachelor Nation to host Bachelor in Paradise, airing tonight on Aug. 23. Find out why it was like joining a "haunted house."

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 23, 2021 3:00 PMTags
Watch: David Spade Wasn't Sure He Could Handle "Bachelor" Nation

So, it wasn't actually paradise for everyone.

Bachelor in Paradise co-host David Spade hilariously detailed his journey to the stunning sandy beaches of Mexico—complete with "terrifying" crab infestations, lemurs, jaguars and a whole lot of pretty people

"I didn't really know what I was getting into," Spade exclusively shared with E! News of his BiP hosting stint. "Bachelor people are kind of feisty, you know, and if they get mad at me, I don't know if I could handle it. It turned out to be fun to go down there." 

As the first celebrity guest host kicking off the season—Lil JonLance Bass and Tituss Burgess are all slated to follow suit—Spade was determined to set a different tone for the new and improved Paradise"I wasn't trying to be mean to people," The Wrong Missy actor explained. "I was just trying to keep it light, and be like an audience member in the show."  

It helped that Spade is actually a fan of Bachelor Nation and the Saturday Night Live alum knew he could flex his comedic talents during the BiP entrances.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

"That's when you can be funny," he noted. "You talk for a couple of minutes and you find something. Like, Abigail [Heringer], the first one, I was like, she's so cute. I can't say anything bad. I can see why she's a fan favorite. At least I think people were shocked I was even kind of nice because that's not really my thing or that's not my rep on TV." 

The biggest downside of hosting? The crab epidemic that spread throughout Paradise...the one in the sand, not the shorts.

"When I went to the bathroom, there were crabs," Spade quipped. "You can just hear them running. It's terrifying. I don't want to hang out with them. I don't know what crabs can do. They can stand, they can go sideways, everything's bad about them, and there's more than you think. One fell off the wall on me. One fell off the ceiling, I'm like this is a haunted house. I tell people, they're like, 'Never would have stayed one night.'"

It seems like even a "well-oiled machine" like The Bachelor franchise can't control the natural elements! "They drop in bombs to start trouble," Spade teased for the non-crab drama ahead. "Me and Wells [Adams] make fun of everybody." 

Watch the full interview above to hear Spade joke about "Garbage Can Joe" and when fans can expect to see the crazy BiP drama "blow up" onscreen!

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

