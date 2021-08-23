Here's What Surprised David Spade Most About Hosting Bachelor in Paradise

Watch : David Spade Wasn't Sure He Could Handle "Bachelor" Nation

So, it wasn't actually paradise for everyone.

Bachelor in Paradise co-host David Spade hilariously detailed his journey to the stunning sandy beaches of Mexico—complete with "terrifying" crab infestations, lemurs, jaguars and a whole lot of pretty people.

"I didn't really know what I was getting into," Spade exclusively shared with E! News of his BiP hosting stint. "Bachelor people are kind of feisty, you know, and if they get mad at me, I don't know if I could handle it. It turned out to be fun to go down there."

As the first celebrity guest host kicking off the season—Lil Jon, Lance Bass and Tituss Burgess are all slated to follow suit—Spade was determined to set a different tone for the new and improved Paradise. "I wasn't trying to be mean to people," The Wrong Missy actor explained. "I was just trying to keep it light, and be like an audience member in the show."