Kim Kardashian Teaches Chicago West a Sweet "Squishy" Lesson in Adorable Video

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Rocks Edgy Face Tattoos

Meet bio teacher Kim Kardashian!

The mother of four can now add "professor" to her resumé after she shared a sweet parenting moment on Instagram Stories explaining to three-year-old Chicago West why humans have five fingers on each hand. "How come I don't have any fingers here?" the adorable tot asked about the space between her thumb and pointer finger.

"Why do you think?" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star encouraged.

With Chicago flummoxed, and admittedly fixated on her doll, Kim continued, "You don't know? What if we need to grab things? Why do you think?"

Chicago, wearing fashion-forward baby blue unicorn pajamas, reasoned, "I guess we need to squish things."

Well, she's not wrong!

"We need to squish things, like what? What do we need to squish? That would be a really good reason why we don't have any fingers in the middle, because we need to squish," the SKIMS founder agreed before going in for a tickle-attack. "Can I squish your cheeks?"

Kim's mini-me has been learning plenty of lessons from her mom, including the art of makeup and how to be a fashion icon after Chicago raided Kim's closet! Kim previously called Chicago "my twin forever" and pointed out all their mother-daughter similarities.