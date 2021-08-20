BTS Officially Cancels World Tour Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Watch : BTS: Making New Song "Butter" and Beyond

It will be a while before BTS can officially light the stage up like its dynamite again.

In a statement released on Aug. 20, the K-pop supergroup's label, Big Hit Music, announced they were officially canceling their long-delayed tour due to complications presented by the coronavirus pandemic.



"Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour," Big Hit Music said in a statement, according to the Hollywood Reporter. "Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore, we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map of the Soul Tour."



The highly anticipated tour—set to kick off in Seoul, South Korea and span 18 countries including the United States and Japan—had an original start date of April 2020.