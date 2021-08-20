Melissa Joan Hart Shares Breakthrough COVID Diagnosis in Plea to Fans: "Do Better"

Watch : Happy Birthday Melissa Joan Hart: E! News Rewind

Melissa Joan Hart has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I got COVID," she told her 1.6 million followers in a video posted to Instagram on Aug. 18. "I am vaccinated, and I got COVID, and it's bad."

The 45-year-old actress then described her symptoms, noting "it's hard to breathe" and felt like she had a weight on her chest. Hart—who shares sons Mason, 15, Braydon, 13, and Tucker, 8, with husband Mark Wilkerson—also expressed her concern over the potential of her family members getting infected.

"One of my kids I think has it so far," she said. "I'm praying that the other ones are OK."

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star suspected the virus was spread at her children's school.

"I'm mad, really mad," she said, "because we tried and we took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot. But we got a little lazy, and I think as a country we got lazy. And I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear masks at school because I'm pretty sure that's where this came from."