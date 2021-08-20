Inside New Mom Lilliana Vazquez's Gorgeous Nursery for Baby Santiago

We interviewed Lilliana Vazquez because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

E! News shoppers can always rely on Lilliana Vazquez to share on-point gift recommendations and personal insights on products she loves. Now, the E! personality is dishing on the nursery she and her husband Patrick McGrath designed for their son Santiago along with Pottery Barn Kids. Of course, our resident fashion expert incorporated elements of her personal style into the design, explaining, "The nursery is just as much for the parents as it is for the kids, especially when the kids are still so little. I think a nursery should just be an extension of the other spaces in your home."

The new mom said, "I could take any piece in nursery and put it in my living room and it would completely work. I could put the crib in my master bedroom and it would look incredible. If you can take those pieces and put them in the rest of your house that is an extension of you and your partner. That's an extension of how you live. That's what I think so special about this space."

Specifically, she created a room that "feels warm, inviting, and comfortable," adding, "I think sometimes it's easy to think the nursery is temporary. He's only in there until he transitions into a toddler bed. I wanted a room that you wouldn't have to worry about changing in two years or four years. To me, this is a design that we are committed to and I'm so thankful to their team. They were just so wonderful to work with. We created it together."

Liliana elaborated on her design philosophy and the Pottery Barn Kids pieces that she selected for Santi's room in an exclusive interview with E! News.