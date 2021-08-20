Elliot Page and Mae Martin Celebrate Friendship With Matching Tattoos

Watch : Elliot Page Is Ready for Summer in First Shirtless Pic

Cheers to an amazing friendship!

Mae Martin and Elliot Page just got matching coffee cup tattoos. As shown in an Aug. 19 Instagram post, the Feel Good creator got their ink on their side while the Umbrella Academy actor got his design on his arm.

"Someone stop us from getting more tattoos," Martin captioned the photo before giving a shout-out to tattoo artist Andrew White from Midway Tattoo and Piercing in Toronto and Beatrice Brown for the sketch.

Back in July, Martin posted a picture of their "reunion with true stud" Page.

"Chilling with this heartthrob @hooraymae," Page added before praising his pal's show. "PS I just finished season 2 of FEEL GOOD on @netflix and if you haven't watched yet it what are you doing?"

Martin and Page go way back. In fact, the stars, both 34, have been friends for about 15 years, meeting at a bar at age 19.