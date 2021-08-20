Kirsten Dunst Shares Rare Video With Jesse Plemons From Fargo Set

Watch : Kirsten Dunst Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

Kirsten Dunst is giving us a peek at her eternal sunshine.



On Aug. 19, the Spider-Man alum took to Instagram to share a lighthearted throwback video featuring longtime love Jesse Plemons on the set of Fargo. In the footage, the two—who first met on the set of the series—are seen having a bit of fun with each other using Dubsmash (which was basically TikTok before TikTok). Kirsten, who tends to keep her relationship off of social media, captioned the cute post, "Fargo times were fun times."



As fans may recall, the pair's 2015 on-screen partnership made them a perfect match off-screen, as the two began dating in 2016 and got engaged the following year. In May 2018, the couple welcomed their first child together: Ennis, 3. And earlier this year, the Bring It On star made the sweet announcement that they were expecting their second baby.

Although the couple has kept their personal lives under wraps over the years, the actress gushed over her other half in an interview with PorterEdit in August 2019.