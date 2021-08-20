Dylan Penn Admits She and Dad Sean Penn Had a 2-Hour Argument While Shooting Their New Film

There was nothing fast about the debate between Dylan Penn and father Sean Penn on the set of their latest film.

The father-daughter duo appeared together on The Late Show on Thursday, Aug. 19, where host Stephen Colbert asked if they had any disagreements while Sean directed his daughter as the star of the film Flag Day, which debuts on Friday, Aug. 20.

"We had one major... I think it was a two-hour standoff about a note that he had," Dylan, 30, candidly replied. She went on to explain that it was "about whether I could wear mascara or not wear mascara."

After Dylan shared, "He won," the host quipped, "That is a fight a father usually has with a daughter when she's 12."

Stephen then asked, "Did you guys go someplace private to have this fight, or was it a knock-down, drag-out in front of the crew?" This led Dylan to immediately respond, "No, it was very public."