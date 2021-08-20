Teresa Palmer Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Husband Mark Webber

Watch : Colin Jost Reveals Name of His & Scarlett Johansson's Baby Boy

Actress Teresa Palmer has welcomed another bundle of joy to her family.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, the 35-year-old Australian-born Warm Bodies star posted a carousel of precious Instagram photos to announce that she and husband Mark Webber welcomed daughter Prairie Moon Palmer on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

"Introducing our daughter, Prairie Moon Palmer, who was born just as the sun rose on Tuesday morning, 17th August, surrounded by her siblings who are absolutely enamoured with her," Teresa wrote. "A little magic moon for our family [crescent moon, sun and sparkle emojis] ~ 17•12•12•17."

Among those to share support in the comments section was Jenna Dewan, who wrote, "This family…..! [four heart eyes emojis] congratulations !!"

This is the fourth child for the couple, who are also parents to Bodhi Rain, 7, Forest Sage, 4, and Poet Lake, 2. In Teresa's post, several pics showed her three older children huddled around the newborn.

Additionally, Mark, a 41-year-old actor known for roles in such projects as Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, is a father to son Isaac from a previous relationship.