Go Inside Christina Haack's $10 Million Beachfront Mansion

Things are going swimmingly for Christina Haack, who has a beautiful new place to call home.

In July, the 38-year-old Flip or Flop star purchased her new $10 million mansion, which includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to media reports. The residence is in Dana Point, located in Orange County, Calif.

As seen in the below photos of the gorgeous estate, the abode spans more than 6,000 square feet and boasts gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean. Additional amenities include a movie theater, game room, glass balconies, outdoor fire pit, and pool and spa.

In April, Christina listed the Newport Beach, Calif. home she had previously shared with ex-husband Ant Antstead for $6 million. TMZ reported in June that the place had ended up selling for $5.35 million.

Her property purchase isn't the only exciting aspect of the home-renovation expert's life. Christina and new boyfriend Joshua Hall were seen enjoying some PDA during a romantic night out at Mastro's Ocean Club restaurant in Newport Beach on Friday, Aug. 13.