Go Inside Christina Haack's $10 Million Beachfront Mansion

It makes perfect sense that Christina Haack would own an incredibly enviable home. Check out photos of the HGTV star's sweet new digs and to-die-for ocean views.

Things are going swimmingly for Christina Haack, who has a beautiful new place to call home

In July, the 38-year-old Flip or Flop star purchased her new $10 million mansion, which includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to media reports. The residence is in Dana Point, located in Orange County, Calif.

As seen in the below photos of the gorgeous estate, the abode spans more than 6,000 square feet and boasts gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean. Additional amenities include a movie theater, game room, glass balconies, outdoor fire pit, and pool and spa. 

In April, Christina listed the Newport Beach, Calif. home she had previously shared with ex-husband Ant Antstead for $6 million. TMZ reported in June that the place had ended up selling for $5.35 million. 

Her property purchase isn't the only exciting aspect of the home-renovation expert's life. Christina and new boyfriend Joshua Hall were seen enjoying some PDA during a romantic night out at Mastro's Ocean Club restaurant in Newport Beach on Friday, Aug. 13. 

For a close-up look at Christina's new beachfront pad, check out the eye-popping images, below.

Home Sweet Home
Ocean Views
Bon Appétit
All in the Details
Sweet Dreams
The Good Life
Rest & Relaxation

