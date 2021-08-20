Why Demi Lovato Says Splitting From Max Ehrich Was the "Best Thing That's Happened" to Them

Sorry not sorry, but Demi Lovato has only gotten more confident since breaking things off with fiancé Max Ehrich.
In retrospect, the "Cool For the Summer" singer says ending their two-month engagement to the actor might have been the "best thing" to ever happen to them.
Demi, who split with Max in September 2020, spoke with Kate Sosin of The 19th Represents Summit this week about their journey of self-exploration after coming out as non-binary in May, at which time Demi changed their pronouns.
The 29-year-old artist said the pandemic "had everything to do with it," because at the start of the global lockdown in March 2020, they were "starting to identify as non-binary."
However, that's when things started heating up with Max: "Then I met someone and I got into this straight relationship, and that was great, but that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn't think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiancé."
They explained, "In hindsight, the dissolvement of that relationship was actually probably the best thing that's happened to me, because of what that led inside of myself."
Demi was able to "stand on my own two feet" after the breakup, "without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted."
More so, the Camp Rock alum shared, "When I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self."
That was when Demi "really started to identify" as non-binary with close friends and family, which came toward the end of last year. "It was the dissolvement of all things that had held me back from identifying as the person I do today," Demi reflected.
Demi also said this journey is likely to continue "forever."
"There might be a time where I identify as trans," the singer noted. "I don't know what this looks like for me. There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there's a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman."
Ultimately, they said they don't know what the future holds but "in this moment right now, this is how I identify," adding, "And I have a feeling that it's not going to ever go back to one way or the other... It's about keeping it open and free, and I'm a very fluid person."