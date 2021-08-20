Why Demi Lovato Says Splitting From Max Ehrich Was the "Best Thing That's Happened" to Them

Watch : Demi Lovato & Noah Cyrus Hold Hands at Theme Park

Sorry not sorry, but Demi Lovato has only gotten more confident since breaking things off with fiancé Max Ehrich.

In retrospect, the "Cool For the Summer" singer says ending their two-month engagement to the actor might have been the "best thing" to ever happen to them.

Demi, who split with Max in September 2020, spoke with Kate Sosin of The 19th Represents Summit this week about their journey of self-exploration after coming out as non-binary in May, at which time Demi changed their pronouns.

The 29-year-old artist said the pandemic "had everything to do with it," because at the start of the global lockdown in March 2020, they were "starting to identify as non-binary."

However, that's when things started heating up with Max: "Then I met someone and I got into this straight relationship, and that was great, but that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn't think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiancé."