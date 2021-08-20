Where You've Seen the Cast of Nine Perfect Strangers Before

Watch : Keith Urban LIKED Nicole Kidman as Masha in "Nine Perfect Strangers"

If you're like us, you've spent the last couple of days surrendering yourself to Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers.

Thus, it's likely that you're now wondering where you've seen the many stars of the new miniseries before. Yes, we all know who Nicole Kidman is, as she's an Oscar-winning A-lister who has starred in several prominent film and TV projects. But what about the rest of the cast?

Nine Perfect Strangers boasts an impressive ensemble cast—including Melissa McCarthy, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall and Bobby Cannavale—made up of comedy legends, Disney villains, versatile performers and more.

For starters, you'll never guess who got their breakthrough role in NBC's hit comedy, The Good Place. (Hint: This performer is not one of the strangers at Tranquillum House.) Oh, and we can't forget to mention that one actor played a fan-favorite boyfriend on Will & Grace.