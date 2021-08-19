Teen Mom’s Briana DeJesus Confirms She’s Single 3 Months After Javi Gonzalez Engagement

Briana DeJesus' short-lived engagement has run its course.
The Teen Mom star, 27, revealed she's officially single during an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, Aug. 19. She shared her relationship status after a fan asked when she's tying the knot with fiancé Javi Gonzalez. DeJesus said, "I am not getting married any time soon," adding, "Maybe next 5 years?"
That prompted one follower to ask point-blank: "Are you single?" She responded, "Yes."
She went public with their whirlwind romance in May, telling E! News exclusively that she hoped Gonzalez was "the one."
As DeJesus said, "We've been taking it very slow. I try not to keep him around the cameras too much because he's not very comfortable. He's still very shy and he doesn't really understand the whole TV life so I try to keep him separate as much as I can, which is a struggle for me because I feel like I'm living a triple life: mom life, TV life, and then girlfriend life."
Just three weeks later, she revealed he popped the question and proposed to her. The reality star shared a selfie with her "Future hubby."
Though it seems their love wasn't meant to be, DeJesus said she's generally happy with how her life has played out. "I have two beautiful healthy kids and a loving family," she wrote on her Instagram Story. She shares daughter Nova Star DeJesus, 9, with Devoin Austin and daughter Stella Star DeJesus, 4, with Luis Hernandez.
It sounds like she's been making the most of her co-parenting relationships with her exes. When one fan asked, "Is Devion still in Nova's life? Like does he still come see her and Stella," she replied, "Of course."
The Florida native said she has "stopped complaining" about co-parenting, but hinted there's some tea to spill. As she put it, "everything has been gravy but just bc I don't complain anymore doesn't mean anything has changed. Still the same situation since day 1."
Though she loves her girls, DeJesus also admitted she's done having kids. "Hell no," she said when a user wondered if she was pregnant. "Thought I wanted another one but then I look at nova and Stella and they are growing up and I think I'm over the newborn/toddler stage," she explained.
Earlier this month, she shared a photo of her two grown-up girls all ready for school. "I officially got a 4th grader and a pre-Kindergartner," she said, along with a sobbing emoji.
She added that she's hoping to move to Texas soon.