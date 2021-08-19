Teen Mom’s Briana DeJesus Confirms She’s Single 3 Months After Javi Gonzalez Engagement

Watch : Where Jenelle Evans Stands With David & "Teen Mom" Costars

Briana DeJesus' short-lived engagement has run its course.

The Teen Mom star, 27, revealed she's officially single during an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, Aug. 19. She shared her relationship status after a fan asked when she's tying the knot with fiancé Javi Gonzalez. DeJesus said, "I am not getting married any time soon," adding, "Maybe next 5 years?"

That prompted one follower to ask point-blank: "Are you single?" She responded, "Yes."

She went public with their whirlwind romance in May, telling E! News exclusively that she hoped Gonzalez was "the one."

As DeJesus said, "We've been taking it very slow. I try not to keep him around the cameras too much because he's not very comfortable. He's still very shy and he doesn't really understand the whole TV life so I try to keep him separate as much as I can, which is a struggle for me because I feel like I'm living a triple life: mom life, TV life, and then girlfriend life."