TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote for Best Fandom and Best New 2020–2021 Show

What are TV shows without their fans? Nothing! That's why our first award this year is for Best Fandom.

Some of our favorite shows of all time have defied the odds and lived on for countless seasons thanks to you loyal TV watchers. We're talking about the Earpers (a.k.a fans of Wynonna Earp) and Schitt's Creek fans who weren't afraid to shout their love in all caps on Twitter, allowing these Canadian shows to thrive in a crowded TV space.

Although we said goodbye to Wynonna Earp and Schitt's Creek in 2020, some of our favorite shows are still powering on and, again, that's likely thanks to their dedicated fans. So, here's looking at you Bachelor Nation and Grey's Anatomy fans.

We also discovered plenty of new television, including The Wilds, Shadow and Bone, Outer Banks and Disney+'s Marvel shows, thanks to vocal viewers on social media. With that being said, only one fandom can come out on top for the 2021 TV Scoop Awards.