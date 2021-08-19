Prince Harry Pledges $1.5 Million Charity Donation During Surprise Appearance in Colorado

Watch : Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir Features "Highs and Lows" of Royalty

Prince Harry is reuniting with friends, old and new, to raise money for charity.

The Duke of Sussex took a break from diaper duty to travel to Aspen, Colo. for the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, Aug. 19. He was joined in the match by good friend and Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras.

According to a statement from the royal, the game was planned in accordance with local COVID-19 guidelines by the Sentebale organization with the intention of raising funds for children in Lesotho and Botswana who are impacted by the "extreme poverty, inequality, and the HIV/AIDS epidemic."

"Our refocussed mission at Sentebale is about addressing the most-immediate needs of vulnerable children in Southern Africa, helping them access vital health services, receive necessary care, and build skills to be more resilient and self-sufficient in the future," Harry stated. "We are incredibly grateful to our gracious hosts in Aspen, to ISPS Handa and the many other sponsors, and to everyone involved in making this year's match not only possible—but most importantly, as safe as possible for the protection of donors, players, staff, and the entire community."