Disney's Super Cool Adaptive Costumes Feature Fan Faves The Mandalorian & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Disney just released the coolest Halloween costumes, and it's only August!

For the upcoming spooky season, the company answered the prayers of many children and parents by releasing adaptive costumes for kids with disabilities. Thanks to features like flap openings for tube access, self-stick fabric strips for wheelchair applications and longer length inseams for those seated, these costumes and accessories will allow kids to dress up as their favorite Disney characters like Cinderella, Buzz Lightyear, Mandalorian Bounty Hunters, The Incredibles and more.

To complete the look, you can accessorize your wheelchair with these Cinderella Coach and Buzz Lightyear Spaceship wheel chair covers!

Scroll below to check out our favorite adaptive costumes and accessories from Disney's new collection! Plus, shopDisney is offering free shipping on orders of $75 or more with code: SHIPMAGIC.