Disney's Super Cool Adaptive Costumes Feature Fan Faves The Mandalorian & More

Secure a full bag of candy in style and comfort thanks to these groundbreaking costumes.

By Emily Spain Aug 19, 2021 10:12 PM
E-comm: Disneys Adaptive Halloween Costumes

Disney just released the coolest Halloween costumes, and it's only August!

For the upcoming spooky season, the company answered the prayers of many children and parents by releasing adaptive costumes for kids with disabilities. Thanks to features like flap openings for tube access, self-stick fabric strips for wheelchair applications and longer length inseams for those seated, these costumes and accessories will allow kids to dress up as their favorite Disney characters like CinderellaBuzz LightyearMandalorian Bounty Hunters, The Incredibles and more.

To complete the look, you can accessorize your wheelchair with these Cinderella Coach and Buzz Lightyear Spaceship wheel chair covers!

Scroll below to check out our favorite adaptive costumes and accessories from Disney's new collection! Plus, shopDisney is offering free shipping on orders of $75 or more with code: SHIPMAGIC.

10 Halloween Clothes That Aren't Actually Costumes

Cinderella's Coach Wheelchair Cover Set by Disguise

Bippity Boppity Boo! Transform your wheelchair into a beautiful coach like Cinderella's fairy godmother did with the pumpkin. The pieces easily attach to most wheelchairs and it comes with 12 supportive plastic piping pieces for added stability.

$50
shopDisney

Buzz Lightyear Adaptive Costume for Kids – Toy Story

Go infinity and beyond with this Buzz Lightyear costume! It has "a flap opening at center front for easy tube access, an opening at rear for wheelchair-friendly wear, plus longer length inseams to accommodate seated guests."

$50
shopDisney

Black Panther Light-Up Adaptive Costume for Kids

Say it with us: "Wakanda Forever." This fierce costume has a light up chest to illuminate your path to getting a full bag of candy while trick-or-treating.

$50
shopDisney

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Adaptive Costume for Kids

Capture some king-size candy bars with this Mandalorian Bounty Hunter costume! It comes with a bodysuit, belt and helmet mask.

$50
shopDisney

Buzz Lightyear Spaceship Wheelchair Cover Set by Disguise – Toy Story

Blast off into spooky season with this spaceship cover for your wheelchair.

$50
shopDisney

Incredibles 2 Adaptive Costume for Kids

You'll look incredibly mighty with this Incredibles 2-inspired costume. It offers a stretchy fabric construction and accessible features.

$50
shopDisney

