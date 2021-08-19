Ashley Graham Aces Maternity Style in Matching String Bikini and Crocs

There's no question: Ashley Graham is on cloud nine about her second baby on the way.

The pregnant supermodel strutted her stuff in a new selfie she posted on Aug. 18. Ashley, 33, was decked out in an itty bitty cloud-printed bikini, with stormy Crocs that paired perfectly with her blue bliss look. "Got the shoes to match," she proudly wrote.

Her swimwear ensemble also included a teal bucket hat, because this mama nails allll the TikTok fashion trends. Ashley accessorized with a chic beaded necklace, her stacked gold earrings, a gold anklet and even some belly beads draped around her baby bump. In one pic, she added a cloudy mesh coverup for her day in the sun.

Of course, her tropical vacation wasn't complete without sliced mangos, fried plantains and crispy fish, as seen in her Instagram Story.

The self-described "hot mom" (can't argue with that) announced in July that she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their second little one. She wrote on Insta, "the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us." They welcomed their firstborn, Isaac, in January 2020.