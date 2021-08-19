Ashley Graham Aces Maternity Style in Matching String Bikini and Crocs

There's no question: Ashley Graham is on cloud nine about her second baby on the way.
The pregnant supermodel strutted her stuff in a new selfie she posted on Aug. 18. Ashley, 33, was decked out in an itty bitty cloud-printed bikini, with stormy Crocs that paired perfectly with her blue bliss look. "Got the shoes to match," she proudly wrote.
Her swimwear ensemble also included a teal bucket hat, because this mama nails allll the TikTok fashion trends. Ashley accessorized with a chic beaded necklace, her stacked gold earrings, a gold anklet and even some belly beads draped around her baby bump. In one pic, she added a cloudy mesh coverup for her day in the sun.
Of course, her tropical vacation wasn't complete without sliced mangos, fried plantains and crispy fish, as seen in her Instagram Story.
The self-described "hot mom" (can't argue with that) announced in July that she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their second little one. She wrote on Insta, "the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us." They welcomed their firstborn, Isaac, in January 2020.
Ashley has been lucky enough to receive support from her family and fellow models during her time as a new mom. In May, she told E! News that she has swapped parenting tips with Karlie Kloss and Emily Ratajkowski, saying, "When you sit down with another mom, all you kind of talk about is like being a mom... And you try not to do it, but ultimately, that's all you talk about."
But she has one rule that she sticks to in these kinds of circumstances: "I always say, 'Do you want the advice?' before."
Ashley explained, "There's just so much unsolicited advice that you get when you're pregnant… You feel bombarded by it a bit, so I think the best thing to do when talking to anyone who's pregnant or has just had a baby is, like, make sure they want the advice before you give it."
See her latest pregnancy pics here.