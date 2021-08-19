Britney Spears' Ex Jason Trawick Responds to Those Marriage Rumors

It's another day, another drama—this time about Britney Spears and Jason Trawick.
After fans started wondering if the singer and her former fiancé secretly tied the knot and divorced years ago, Extra's Billy Bush texted Jason to get some answers. Now, it looks like the talent agent is shutting down the speculation.
"Jason Trawick says, 'I believe you would have known if I was married,'" Billy, who's friends with Jason, said while reading the response. "'But you would have made a perfect usher.'"
Eyebrows were raised following the Aug. 17 episode of the Stitcher podcast Toxic: The Britney Spears Story, when hosts Tess Barker and Babs Gray pointed to an account report filed by Britney's father and conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, and former co-conservator of her estate Andrew M. Wallet in Los Angeles court in 2013. Among the legal fees listed in the documents was a 2012 charge of $9,150 that was paid to the Law Offices of Alexandra Leichter for a "consultation dissolution of marriage." E! News also obtained the paperwork.
As fans may recall, Jason and Britney got engaged in December 2011 and announced their split in January 2013. However, this wasn't their only connection. As Tess and Babs noted, Jason, who at one point served as Britney's agent, was also made co-conservator of Britney's estate in 2012. He was then removed from the position after they called off their engagement.
Andrew resigned as co-conservator of Britney's estate in 2019. And last week, it was revealed in court documents that Jamie, who's held the position since 2008, is "willing to step down" as conservator of her estate "when the time is right."
"There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate under Probate Code section 2650," the documents stated. "And it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests. Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."
Britney wed Jason Alexander in 2004, but the marriage was annulled after 55 hours. Later that year, she tied the knot with Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline. Their divorce was finalized in 2007.
This isn't the only news involving Britney to recently make headlines. On Aug. 19, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed to E! News that Britney is the suspect of a battery investigation after an employee accused the pop star of hitting her hand while allegedly slapping a phone out of it on Aug. 16. The Sheriff's Office said the employee was not hurt but did file a complaint. Deputies attempted to get in touch with Britney, they continued, but say she wouldn't speak with them.
Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart called the accusation "sensational tabloid fodder" in an email to NBC News.
E! News has reached out to Mathew and Alexandra for comment but has not heard back.