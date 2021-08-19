Britney Spears Under Investigation for Alleged Battery Incident Involving Employee

Watch : Was Britney Spears Secretly MARRIED to Jason Trawick in 2012?

Authorities are investigating Britney Spears after she allegedly struck an employee this week.

The "Toxic" singer, 39, is the suspect in a battery investigation, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office told E! News in a statement. The "dispute" allegedly occurred at the pop star's home on Monday, Aug. 16, around 10 a.m.

The employee claims Spears slapped a phone out of her hands after "confronting her" when the staffer returned from a visit to the veterinarian, according to the Sheriff's Office. The employee also says Spears "hit her hand," per the department, which added that the staffer "was not hurt."

Sheriff's deputies were called to the residence, but once officers arrived, they learned that the staffer had left the house and gone to the local station in Thousand Oaks, Calif., to report the alleged battery incident. A complaint was filed with the Sheriff's Office, the spokesperson said.

Deputies attempted to reach Spears to get her take, "but she wouldn't speak with them," according to the Sheriff's Office.