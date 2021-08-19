Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Bella Hadid Bonds With Brother Anwar's Girlfriend Dua Lipa During Vacay

Bella Hadid bonded with Dua Lipa, who is dating her younger brother Anwar Hadid, on a group vacation. Check out photos from their trip.

Aug 19, 2021
Bella HadidDua Lipa
When it comes to the superstar and the supermodel, they're good!

Bella Hadid and pop singer Dua Lipa, who is dating the supermodel's brother Anwar Hadid, continued to bond on a group vacation.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, Bella, 24, and Dua, 25, posted photos from their trip, which Anwar also attended, on their Instagram pages. They did not reveal their destination.

The photos show the women lounging in a pool and also posing for a bikini selfie with drinks. In another pic, Bella and Dua pose together while leaning against a rustic daybed. The group, which also included more of the women's girlfriends, also enjoyed a dance party. The singer also shared a photo of herself cuddling up to Anwar, 22, inside a restaurant.

Bella and Dua have occasionally been seen hanging out together since the singer began dating Anwar two years ago. Earlier this week, the trio was spotted at a restaurant in London.

In January 2020, the women, Anwar and his and Bella's mom Yolanda Hadid joined their sister Gigi Hadid at her boyfriend Zayn Malik's 27th birthday celebration in New York City. In October 2019, Dua celebrated with the family at Bella's 23rd birthday party in New York City.

"Dua is very close with the whole Hadid family," a source told E! News at the time. "She has spent a lot of time with them over the last few months and they have really welcomed her with open arms. Yolanda Hadid loves her and is happy to see Anwar so happy."

The insider added, "Bella and Gigi Hadid always invite her to stuff too. They are very friendly with her and love when they can all get together."

