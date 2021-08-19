See North West Rock Edgy Face Tattoos in Kim Kardashian's New Selfies

Watch : Kim Kardashian Credits Kanye West For Teaching Her THIS

North West just upped her fashion game.

The eight-year-old style icon showed off intense temporary face tattoos in an Aug. 19 Instagram post, complete with spiders, a crescent moon and "ATL" written on her forehead. Additionally, North had a barbed wire arm band visible in a series of backseat selfies with Kim Kardashian. Kim simply captioned the trio of pics with an alien emoji to no doubt reference North's unrecognizable makeover.

The mother-daughter duo were in transit to Kanye West's Donda album listening party on Aug. 6, where Kim also made a drastic fashion statement of her own. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star credited her ex for empowering her to be more confident in herself and "truly not care as much of what other people thought," as Kim recently explained during the Armchair Expert podcast with Kristen Bell.

"I got to a point—and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was," she continued. "As long as he was true to himself, that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment."