Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Elevate Your Back to School Style With These Picks From Fashion Expert Melissa Chataigne

Our go-to fashionista is back to help us get stylish for the fall semester.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 20, 2021 3:00 PMTags
FashionBeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyDaily PopShop With E!Shop FashionShop Daily Pop
Melissa Chataigne Daily Pop Back to schoolMelissa Chataigne

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We can always count on style expert Melissa Chataigne to bring us the on-trend fashions at every price point. This time around she's focused on back to school fashion, sharing four complete looks with clothes, shoes, accessories, and even makeup/ skincare products to complement each ensemble. 

Keep on scrolling to see the four looks that Melissa curated along with all the products from each and Melissa's styling insights on what to wear to class, a job interview, and other events next semester.

read
Jessica Simpson Shares Her Back to School Must-Haves

Look 1: Denim Days

Melissa Chataigne

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Garner Reunites With Ex John Miller for NYC Outing

2

Alex Rodriguez Reveals How His Daughters Are Coping After J.Lo Split

3

Elliot Page and Mae Martin Celebrate Friendship With Matching Tattoos

Asos Design Denim Structured Shirt Dress in Blue

"Denim is always a solid option; it depends on how you style it," Melissa shared, suggesting, "This fall make a statement in a curve-hugging denim dress." Wearing a dress is just so much easier than spending time pairing a top with a bottom and it just doesn't get any cooler than this denim number. 

$56
$42
Asos

Puma Cali Wedge Sneaker

Melissa recommends wearing the denim shirt dress with "statement sneakers for a solid look that screams fashion and comfort."  

$90
DSW
$90
Puma
$90
Journeys

Radley London Pier Walk Medium Zip Around Bumbag

"Ditch the backpack for a belt bag from Radley London to keep your essentials in place," the style expert advised.

$215
Radley London

Lapcos Live Well Facemask Set Version 2- Set of 5

Melissa reminded us "don't forget to mask up! Lapcos makes comfortable masks to keep you safe and you can breathe too!"

$17
Lapcos
$10- $17
Amazon

Lapcos Variety Pack (7+1) Version 1

And in case you have any skincare concerns, Melissa has you covered with a great solution. Melissa said, "Keep mask-acne at bay with my go-to favorite Lapcos masks and protect your face with their comfortable masks."

$26
Lapcos
@
Amazon
@
Revolve

Miss Swiss Jane Liquid Eyeshadow

Melissa coordinated a truly complete look, including makeup recommendations. The Miss Swiss Jane Liquid Eye Shadow is a waterproof, highly-pigmented lavender glitter shade.

$18
Miss Swiss
$18
Verishop

Look 2: Cool Girl Girl Suiting

Melissa Chataigne

Missguided Cream Co Ord Longline Tailored Blazer

Melissa advised. She selected the Missguided Cream Co Ord Longline Tailored Blazer as a back to school staple, sharing, "Dress for the career you want and not the job you have." You can also get this in four additional colors.

$70
$35
Missguided

Missguided Cream Tailored Pleated Masculine Pants

Melissa styled the longline blazer with pleated wide leg trousers.

$64
$28
Missguided

Dr. Scholl's Shoes American Lifestyle Time Off Sneaker

"Repurpose your internship suit with sneakers, cropped tee for an effortlessly stylish gender neutral look perfect for the 1st day of school," Melissa said. Melissa picked the Dr. Scholl's Shoes American Lifestyle Time Off Sneaker for this ensemble.

$90
Dr. Scholl's Shoes
$90
Kohl's
$70
DSW

Missguided White Short Sleeve Fitted Cropped T Shirt

Melissa found a classic white cropped t-shirt for to wear with the longline blazer, wide leg trousers, and white sneakers. You can never have too many white shirts, right?

$12
$5
Missguided

Dime Optics Rumors Sunglasses

Head to class or your internship with these classic, cat-eye sunglasses.

$30
Dime Optics

Modern Picnic The Luncher

This far from your average lunch box. It can very easily pass for a handbag. The chic bag is made from premium vegan leather with an insulated interior. There are many colors to choose from and there's even an option to add a monogram.

$149
Modern Picnic

Miss Swiss Cassidy Matte Lipstick

If you're looking for a long-lasting iipstick that doesn't dry out your lips, try the Miss Swiss Cassidy Matte Lipstick, which has a velvety soft formula.

$18
Miss Swiss
$18
Verishop

Look 3: Modern Vintage

Melissa Chataigne

Delafuente Palm Tree Shirt

Melissa included the Delafuente Palm Tree Shirt for the third look that she styled.

$325
Delafuente

Zara Textured Weave Jogging Pants With Elastic Waistband

"The boys are loving classic high waist trousers paired with vintage shirts and oxfords for a fresh take on the classics," Melissa observed. She styled the palm tree shirt with these brown textured pants from Zara.

$50
Zara

Florsheim Upgrade Wingtip Oxford

These cognac oxfords are a versatile shoe that you'll wear all the time. They're also available in black.

$115
$110
DSW
$90
JCPenney
$70
Nordstrom Rack

Dime Optics Avalon Blue Light-Blocking Glasses

Heading back to school means you'll have a lot of screen time. Protect your eyes with these blue light-blocking glasses.

$30
Dime Optics

Look 4: Hot Leisure

Melissa Chataigne

LuluSimonStudio Selectively Social Corded Oversized Bf Sweatshirt

"Head back to school in an elevated take on athleisure by making it your own with clean trousers and loose fitting sweats," Melissa said.

$78
LuluSimonStudio

Zara Textured Jogger Waist Pants

The Zara Textured Jogger Waist Pant in this light khaki color is a piece that can wear all year round.

$50
Zara

Adidas Hoops 2.0 Mid Sneaker

And, of course, you need a clean pair of white sneakers for an athleisure ensemble. Melissa chose the Adidas Hoops 2.0 Mid Sneaker for a back to school option.

$65
DSW

Hat Attack Cashmere Slouchy Cuff Beanie- Charcoal

And if you're looking for a fall accessory that's fashionable and functional, get a cashmere beanie before the school year starts up. Melissa recommends this slouchy one from Hat Attack.

$97
Hat Attack

If you're looking for more back to school shopping inspo, check out Sarah Michelle Gellar's picks for parents and kids ahead of the fall semester.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Garner Reunites With Ex John Miller for NYC Outing

2

Alex Rodriguez Reveals How His Daughters Are Coping After J.Lo Split

3

Elliot Page and Mae Martin Celebrate Friendship With Matching Tattoos

4
Exclusive

Meet the Cast (and New Captain!) of Below Deck Season 9

5

Holly Madison Says She Made "Dangerous Choice" By Joining Hef's World

Latest News

Breaking

Mike Richards Stepping Down as Jeopardy! Host

Where You've Seen the Cast of Nine Perfect Strangers Before

Elevate Your Back to School Style With These Picks

See Kim Kardashian Teach Chicago West a Sweet "Squishy" Lesson

BTS Officially Cancels World Tour Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Melissa Joan Hart Shares Breakthrough COVID Diagnosis

Inside New Mom Lilliana Vazquez's Gorgeous Nursery for Baby Santiago