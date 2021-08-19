Jennifer Garner Reunites With Ex John Miller for NYC Outing

Watch : Jennifer Garner Has One Hope for Ben Affleck Amid J.Lo Romance

Looks like Ben Affleck isn't the only one giving love a second chance.

On Monday, Aug. 16, Jennifer Garner was spotted out with her ex-boyfriend John Miller in New York City for the first time since reports emerged last August that the two had broken up after almost two years of dating.

An eyewitness told E! News that the 49-year-old actress arrived by car to pick up the 43-year-old businessman at an apartment building, the two attempting to be discreet as they left.

The pair's outing comes three months after Us Weekly reported that Garner and Miller had rekindled their romance, though the actress and CEO of holding company CaliGroup haven't commented on their relationship status, since they were first romantically linked in October 2018.

In February 2020, months before the pair's breakup, a source told E! News that Garner and Miller were taking a breezy approach to their relationship.