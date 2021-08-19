Why RHOSLC's Heather Gay Was "Terrified" During Jen Shah's Arrest

A ride or die friendship.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fan favorite Heather Gay is opening up about the moment co-star and bestie Jen Shah was arrested for allegedly running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme—and yes, even Heather was "terrified" after the experience.
E! News has an exclusive first look at Heather's appearance on Bravo's Chat Room tonight, Aug. 19, in which she opens up about Jen's ongoing legal drama.
"I mean, I've been, like, dying to talk about this publicly," Heather shares with co-hosts Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant in the below sneak peek. "With you ladies this is like an exclusive tea. It all happened live time, real time, active filming. We were all together, Jen was there. We were getting ready to leave for a cast trip, we were just sitting at Beauty Lab getting our last minute things, making sure everything was squared away. And Jen had to leave, and then everything happened."
Bravo reality tv cameras infamously captured the moment Jen was hand-cuffed by the F.B.I. in March while filming RHOSLC season two. Jen later plead not guilty in April to the charges and is awaiting trial.
The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle pointed out, "But Heather, isn't Beauty Lab your place of business?" The Chat Room co-host also clarified, "Did the cops come to your place of business? Were you feeling like you were going to get arrested?"
Heather joked, "Oh girl, I knew I was holding and I was pinned against the wall. I thought they were coming for me. I was terrified."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha asked if Heather has just "stayed quiet" since the scandal unfolded.
"No, I talked to her about every single detail," Heather confirmed. "I have one job and my job is not to defend her, it's not to judge her, it's not to prosecute her, it's not to make her feel bad about what she's done. It's to be her friend."
The Beauty Lab founder previously shared during the So Bad It's Good With Ryan Bailey podcast on June 2 that she is "passionate about second chances" for Jen.
"I think that good people can do bad things, and she is claiming she is innocent," Heather explained. "Even if she gets...wrongfully convicted, she can make things right. She can redeem herself."
