Exclusive

See Awkwafina Reflect on Her Most Awkward Hollywood Audition

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 19, 2021 5:41 PMTags
Watch: Awkwafina's Awkward Hollywood Audition

It's all in her name!

Awkwafina certainly has had Awk-ward Hollywood auditions in her career, but the Nora From Queens creator's most cringe experience didn't even happen during her own audition. Yep, it's that awkward.

"There was one where I thought I was late," Awkwafina hilariously shared during an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 19. "And, I walk into the audition, like an active audition, and then I found out that I wasn't late." 

Co-star Bowen Yang detailed his own showbiz "rite of passage" with a bombed audition. "The only time I get thrown off is when they ask me to show my hands for commercial stuff," the Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Live scene-stealer joked. "It's such a weird ask." 

Daily Pop correspondent Erin Lim Rhodes also bonded with Awkwafina and Yang over their shared AAPI heritage. "There's always that aspect of the responsibility I think earlier in your career, you just kind of want to be doing your thing and not have to represent this entire group of people," Awkwafina opened up.

Awkwafina's Best Looks

The Nora From Queens star continued, "But I think a truth that you realize later is there is a responsibility that comes with this. Everything that you do, it plays into this larger mural of what we're doing here. I just want there to be more of shows like mine."

Amy Sussman/WireImage

The Farewell Golden Globe winner made history in 2020 as the first winner of Asian descent to take home the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy award. Awkwafina also stars in the ground-breaking Disney film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, in theaters on Sept. 3. 

Watch the full Daily Pop interview above to hear Awkwafina reminisce about a 2003 throwback and being a "fan-girl of everything!"

Nora From Queens airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Comedy Central.

