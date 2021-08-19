Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Jason Statham

Watch : Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Feels Most Beautiful When...

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are ready for "#round2."

On Thursday, Aug. 19, the supermodel took to social media to announce that she's expecting the couple's second child. "Taaa daahhh!!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of selfies, including one of her growing baby bump.

The duo's second baby will join big brother Jack, who was born in 2017, in the Statham family. "Our little man arrived!" Rosie wrote on Instagram after the now-4-year-old's birth. "Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th."

Three years later, in April 2020, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress opened up about motherhood and possibly expanding her family. "We are lucky enough to be enjoying lots of family time together at the moment," she told fans during an Instagram Q&A. "He's turning 3 in a few months, which I can't believe. Currently, we are attempting potty training!!"

English rose Rosie, 34, also noted she's "really proud to say [Jack] has a proper English accent" and that "he does have the same booming loud voice as Jason."