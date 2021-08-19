Young Foodies Bring the Heat in First Top Chef Family Style Trailer

Watch : Padma Lakshmi Gushes Over Yummy "Top Chef" Foods

Top Chef is cooking up a new family-friendly franchise!

NBCU's streaming platform Peacock announced on Aug. 19 that young chef competitors will be bringing the heat when new culinary reality series Top Chef Family Style premieres Thursday, Sept. 9. Fifteen prodigies from across the U.S. will stir, bake and boil masterful meals with the help of an adult family member in the Top Chef spinoff, hosted by Grammy winner Meghan Trainor.

Acclaimed James Beard Award-winning chef Marcus Samuelsson will serve as Head Judge with a star-studded guest list including Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, chef Tom Colicchio, Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson and superstar influencer JoJo Siwa.

"These talented young chefs, hailing from states including Alaska, New York and Hawaii, will sharpen their knives and battle it out to prove that their culinary skills are aged to perfection," the official series description reads. "From mastering molecular gastronomy for the cast of Peacock's Saved By the Bell to cooking in a culinary smackdown for WWE Superstars and creating a meatless menu for an NFL tailgate with the L.A. Rams, the chef duos are put to the test in a series of creative and suspenseful Quickfire and Elimination Challenges."