Young Foodies Bring the Heat in First Top Chef Family Style Trailer

All hands on deck! Talented chef families serve up professional-level meals in new Top Chef spin-off, Family Style, premiering on Peacock Sept. 9. Watch the first look.

Top Chef is cooking up a new family-friendly franchise!

NBCU's streaming platform Peacock announced on Aug. 19 that young chef competitors will be bringing the heat when new culinary reality series Top Chef Family Style premieres Thursday, Sept. 9. Fifteen prodigies from across the U.S. will stir, bake and boil masterful meals with the help of an adult family member in the Top Chef spinoff, hosted by Grammy winner Meghan Trainor.

Acclaimed James Beard Award-winning chef Marcus Samuelsson will serve as Head Judge with a star-studded guest list including Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, chef Tom ColicchioModern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson and superstar influencer JoJo Siwa

"These talented young chefs, hailing from states including Alaska, New York and Hawaii, will sharpen their knives and battle it out to prove that their culinary skills are aged to perfection," the official series description reads. "From mastering molecular gastronomy for the cast of Peacock's Saved By the Bell to cooking in a culinary smackdown for WWE Superstars and creating a meatless menu for an NFL tailgate with the L.A. Rams, the chef duos are put to the test in a series of creative and suspenseful Quickfire and Elimination Challenges." 

Each week, adult-child pairs will showcase their culinary skills in hopes to win a grand prize of $50,000 courtesy of Capital One.

Chefs will also participate in special mini challenges for chances at taking home $10,000 provided by Hellmann's and State Farm, or a trip and tickets to the NFL Sunday Night football, WWE's Wrestlemania, Universal Orlando Resort or the official Food & Wine Test Kitchen.

The Peacock Original series premieres with two episodes on Sept. 9, then dropping weekly on Thursdays as part of Peacock's new unscripted block featuring other competition series Frogger and the return of American Ninja Warrior Junior.

Top Chef Family Style is produced by Magical Elves with Casey KrileyJo SharonHillary OlsenClaire Kosloff and Tracy Tong serving as executive producers. 

(E! and Peacock are both of the NBCUniversal family.)

