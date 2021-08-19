TikTok's Noah Beck Addresses Claim He's Using Girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio for Clout

Watch : Dixie D'Amelio Reveals Real Reason Why She Didn't Go To College

Using his girlfriend for clout? Not according to Noah Beck.

If you don't know the TikTok star, who has amassed more than 29 million followers on the platform, because of his content, it's likely you've heard of him as the boyfriend of fellow TikTok superstar and Charli D'Amelio's older sister, Dixie D'Amelio.

As fans cling to their digital footprint for updates on their romance, the two have faced accusations that they're faking the relationship for attention. Now, nearly a year since they went public as a couple, Noah is putting any "clout" claims to rest. "I don't want to use Dixie for clout," he told GQ. "I could care less about that. I love her for her."

He even elaborated on why she has his heart. "The reason I love Dixie so much is that she's my best friend, and when we hang out, I just feel like I'm hanging out with my friend," he said before noting, "but she's also...she's very attractive."