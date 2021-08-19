Alex Rodriguez Shares Photo Of Himself Posing With Porsche He Once Gifted Ex Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez is, uh, cruising into a new chapter in his life.
The former Yankee was seen grinning from ear to ear while posing in front of a red Porsche in his latest Instagram post on Aug. 18, joking in the caption, "I'm super down to earth." However, that wasn't the most noteworthy part of the post, with fans immediately noticing that the car he was seen leaning on looked awfully similar to the lavish birthday gift he gave to ex Jennifer Lopez in 2019.
One person commented, asking, "Isn't that the red car he bought jlo?," Another fan—amongst many—also hinted at the returned gift, writing, "I thought you gave that red Porche [sic] to…nevermind."
Back when the "I'm Real" singer turned 50 in 2019, an insider revealed to E! News at the time that Alex gifted the red hot commodity to his then-fiancé at an estimated cost of $140,000.
"A-Rod gave J.Lo a red Porsche 911 GTS convertible for her birthday," the source previously told E! News. "It came with a big gold bow on it and was delivered to their house. The license plate says JLO." The singer herself even struck a pose in front of the fast car with a matching red ensemble for a Christmas-themed Instagram post later that year.
Alex's latest snap isn't the only sign he's speeding into a new future. Just a few days earlier, J.Lo removed all pictures with the baseball star from her Instagram profile. Earlier this year, the two decided announced their split and decided to call off their engagement after hitting a snag in their four-year relationship.
However, it seems much like his ex, who has since reunited with Ben Affleck, A. Rod is looking forward to his future and is in a happy space.
"Alex is enjoying his time with his friends and family," a separate source recently shared with E! News. "He's in a great place. He's happy with where he is in his life and he's having fun spending time with his team, friends and family."