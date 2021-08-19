Alex Rodriguez Shares Photo Of Himself Posing With Porsche He Once Gifted Ex Jennifer Lopez

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Removes Alex Rodriguez From Her Instagram

Alex Rodriguez is, uh, cruising into a new chapter in his life.



The former Yankee was seen grinning from ear to ear while posing in front of a red Porsche in his latest Instagram post on Aug. 18, joking in the caption, "I'm super down to earth." However, that wasn't the most noteworthy part of the post, with fans immediately noticing that the car he was seen leaning on looked awfully similar to the lavish birthday gift he gave to ex Jennifer Lopez in 2019.



One person commented, asking, "Isn't that the red car he bought jlo?," Another fan—amongst many—also hinted at the returned gift, writing, "I thought you gave that red Porche [sic] to…nevermind."



Back when the "I'm Real" singer turned 50 in 2019, an insider revealed to E! News at the time that Alex gifted the red hot commodity to his then-fiancé at an estimated cost of $140,000.