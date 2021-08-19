Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

90 Day Fiancé's Loren & Alexei Brovarnik Welcome Baby No. 2

Another baby Brov! 90 Day Fiancé fan favorite alums Loren and Alexei Brovarnik announced the birth of their second son on Aug. 16, with "Babyboten" arriving via C-section.

A party of four!

90 Day Fiancé stars Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik welcomed their second child on Aug. 16 via C-section. "Truly a Thankful Thursday!!" Loren captioned a series of hospital pics on Aug. 19. "Babyboten has arrived, much early than expected! Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well. We can't wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4!" 

Loren gave birth to her first baby boy Shai in April 2020, calling pregnancy a "surreal" experience in an Instagram post. The Brovarnik family announced they were expecting baby no. 2 on March 19.

"It's true, we are expecting Babybrov #2!" Loren wrote alongside a photo of her cradling her baby bump. "We figured why not have another, and Shai is so excited to become a big brother in late summer!" 

Shai already has been prepping to be a big Bro(v) to his yet-unnamed little brother. "Practicing for when he has a real baby to take care of," Loren shared on Instagram Stories with #BigBrotherShai. 

Fellow 90 Day star Elizabeth Potthast commented on Loren's birth announcement, writing, "Beautiful momma! You look amazing! Congratulations to you guys." 

Darcey & Stacey lead Stacey Silva added, "Congratulations blessings" with four heart emojis.

Loren and Alexei first met in 2013 while Loren was leading a Birthright Israel trip and Alexei was assigned as the medic. They tied the knot in 2015 while on 90 Day Fiancé

The couple later appeared on spin-offs 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and Pillow Talk.

