Devin Booker Supports Girlfriend Kendall Jenner at Star-Studded 818 Tequila Event in the Hamptons

Watch : Kendall Jenner Celebrates BF Devin Booker's Olympic Victory

Celebrating each other's wins.

Devin Booker toasted Kendall Jenner's budding tequila empire 818 Tequila on Aug. 18 with a star-studded bash at the Sunset Beach Hotel on Shelter Island.

Kendall has traveled throughout the U.S. this summer with "Kenny's Tequila Truck" to promote her new liquor, with multiple recent stops on the East End, from Southampton to Montauk. Fellow supermodel Karlie Kloss and A-listers Luka Sabbat, Derek Blasberg and Fai Khadra attended the Shelter Island rooftop party to cheers to 818.

The Hamptons fête proved to be the perfect, laidback hang for Kendall, 25, and Devin, 24, following their recent Lake Tahoe trip on Aug. 17.

This isn't the first time Devin has shown his support for Kendall's business: Back in May, Devin gifted Kendall a stunning cacti display in the shape of "818" to mark the California launch of her tequila.

The couple of more than a year also celebrated Devin's Tokyo Olympics victory earlier this summer with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donning the NBA player's gold medal and applauding his monumental win on social media.