Devin Booker Supports Girlfriend Kendall Jenner at Star-Studded 818 Tequila Event in the Hamptons

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 19, 2021 2:13 PMTags
Watch: Kendall Jenner Celebrates BF Devin Booker's Olympic Victory

Celebrating each other's wins. 

Devin Booker toasted Kendall Jenner's budding tequila empire 818 Tequila on Aug. 18 with a star-studded bash at the Sunset Beach Hotel on Shelter Island.

Kendall has traveled throughout the U.S. this summer with "Kenny's Tequila Truck" to promote her new liquor, with multiple recent stops on the East End, from Southampton to Montauk. Fellow supermodel Karlie Kloss and A-listers Luka SabbatDerek Blasberg and Fai Khadra attended the Shelter Island rooftop party to cheers to 818. 

The Hamptons fête proved to be the perfect, laidback hang for Kendall, 25, and Devin, 24, following their recent Lake Tahoe trip on Aug. 17. 

This isn't the first time Devin has shown his support for Kendall's business: Back in May, Devin gifted Kendall a stunning cacti display in the shape of "818" to mark the California launch of her tequila. 

The couple of more than a year also celebrated Devin's Tokyo Olympics victory earlier this summer with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donning the NBA player's gold medal and applauding his monumental win on social media. 

photos
Kendall Jenner's Star-Studded 818 Tequila Launch Party

"They are really similar and love just being low-key and staying in and laughing together," an insider previously told E! News. "They are a solid couple with no drama. It's been all positive and Kendall loves being with him."

Sophie Sahara

Relive Kendall and Devin's cutest couple moments below!

Getty Images
Romance Rewind

Kendall and the Phoenix Suns player officially began dating in June 2020 following weeks of romance rumors. They celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2021 with a series of Instagram Story posts.

Instagram / Kendall Jenner
June 2021: One Year

Kendall also shared this photo of the two on her Instagram Stories as they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their relationship.

Instagram / Kendall Jenner
June 2021: Happy Anniversary

Kendall shared this photo of the two on her Instagram Stories as they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their relationship.

Gotham/GC Images
April 2021: NYC Trip

The two are spotted together in New York City.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
April 2021: New York State of Mind

The two head to a restaurant in NYC.

Maciel / BACKGRID
April 2021: Club Date

The two are seen leaving The Nice Guy club in West Hollywood.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram
February 2021: Instagram Official

 

Kendall makes her relationship with Devin Instagram official with this photo posted on Valentine's Day 2021.

NGRE / BACKGRID
August 2020: Malibu Dinner Date

The two dine at Nobu in Malibu.

RMBI / BACKGRID
August 2020: Puppy Love

The two leave a pet shop in Malibu with the NBA player's dog.

