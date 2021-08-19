Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Reveals This Handsy Photo of Her Parents Is Her Favorite

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Natasha's Twinning Moment

This handsy photo of Candace Cameron Bure and husband Valeri Bure lives on.

Back in September 2020, a photo of the Fuller House alum with her husband's hand on her breast ruffled some feathers with her fans. Now, their daughter Natasha, 23, has resurfaced the standout shot on her Instagram page.

During a Q&A with fans online, Natasha was asked about her "fave pic of your mom and dad." Take a guess which photo she picked. Yes, that PDA shot.

Nearly a year ago, the mom of three took any naysayers to task over the image of her and her longtime husband.

"For all the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob—my husband of 24 years—thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "We have so much fun together."

In fact, she encouraged him, further telling followers, "He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about."