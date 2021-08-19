Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Kim Kardashian Over This "Wild" College Memory

Listen up, class! Because this Kardashian callout session is about to begin.

On Aug. 18, Kim Kardashian threw it back to the days when Kourtney Kardashian was a student at the University of Arizona and posted a picture of the sisters attending a college party to Instagram.

"College Years Baby!!!" she captioned the snapshot. "University of Arizona single handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl. I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver. I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER…so thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know."

However, Kourtney remembered things a little differently. "I remember feeding you jungle juice and someone else driving I won't name names and blasting Ruff Ryders," she replied, "(maybe I was partying too hard to remember correctly, anyone else who was there wanna chime in?)."

Drawing an arrow to herself, she then added, "LOL wild party girl with a college degree."