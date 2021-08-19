Chris Hemsworth Trolls Ryan Reynolds for Not Inviting Him to Appear in Free Guy

Ryan Reynolds may have had one Avenger making an epic appearance in Free Guy—but it wasn't Chris Hemsworth.
Just a few days after the movie release, the Free Guy star took to Instagram on Aug. 17 to thank some of the jaw-dropping list of actors that made cameos in his latest flick. "This movie is about friendship," Ryan captioned a few pics of himself alongside the actors on set. "And friendship is at its simplest, just showing up. While I don't have photos of everyone, here's to all the incredible pals who showed up for this film. #FreeGuy."
The series of snaps included stars Channing Tatum, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Krasinski and Captain America himself: Chris Evans.
Evans' fellow Marvel co-star, Hemsworth, couldn't resist the opportunity to poke fun at not being there to wield his character's hammer in the video-game centric movie. "No worries, mate," he commented on Ryan's post, adding, "Least I could do, BFFs." Ryan jokingly responded, "Evans said you weren't ‘camera ready.' Whatever that means."
Although not mentioned in this particular shoutout, other notable appearances in the movie also include Tina Fey and the late Jeopardy! game show host Alex Trebek.
And as for the movie's plot, Ryan plays a character going through his day-to-day life before another character wakes him up to the video game world he's been living in.
Over the weekend, the Deadpool star confirmed on Twitter that Disney already gave the greenlight for a sequel to the action-comedy—which immediately followed reports that Free Guy snagged the top spot at the box office during opening weekend.
Who knows? Maybe there's a chance we'll see Hemsworth make his casual cameo in the sequel.