Vanessa Bryant Drops Daughter Natalia Off at USC in Precious Family Photo

Watch : Vanessa Bryant & Daughters Pay Tribute to Late Gigi in New Pic

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating an emotional milestone in her eldest daughter's life.

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, Vanessa posted a touching family photo to Instagram showing herself dropping off Natalia Bryant, 18, at the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles. The pic also includes Natalia's younger sisters Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, and the caption made it clear the moment was bittersweet.

"Today was rough," Kobe Bryant's widow wrote. "This was before the tears came down. Missing [two-fingers emoji] forever. I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and FIGHT ON." She also added red and yellow heart emojis.

The 39-year-old star's caption is a reference to losing Kobe and their 13-year daughter Gianna in a tragic January 2020 helicopter crash that also claimed seven other lives.

Among those offering support in the comments section of the USC pic was Olympic volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings, who wrote, "I can not imagine. Love to your heart. To Your oldest baby girls' too."